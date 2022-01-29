Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target Cut to $119.00

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $112.38.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $89.97 on Wednesday. Hasbro has a 52-week low of $85.97 and a 52-week high of $105.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.07 and a 200 day moving average of $96.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.05.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.26. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.44%.

In other news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 5,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total transaction of $554,363.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 20,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total transaction of $1,998,895.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,982 shares of company stock worth $4,335,304 over the last three months. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 286.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

