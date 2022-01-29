Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.86 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) will announce $1.86 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hasbro’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.85 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.88 billion. Hasbro posted sales of $1.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full-year sales of $6.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.25 billion to $6.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.57 billion to $6.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hasbro.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on HAS shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.38.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 9,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $918,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 20,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total transaction of $1,998,895.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,982 shares of company stock valued at $4,335,304. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 24,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,231,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 283,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,749,000 after purchasing an additional 33,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 376.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 671,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,509,000 after purchasing an additional 530,891 shares in the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAS stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,346,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,222. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $85.97 and a 12 month high of $105.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.44%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hasbro (HAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.