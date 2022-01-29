Harrell Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 62,480 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 227.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,727,113 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $371,504,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845,023 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 36.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,658,423 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $953,299,000 after buying an additional 8,679,826 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $112,744,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $80,880,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 183.0% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,961,560 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $140,675,000 after buying an additional 2,561,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DVN shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $32.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Benchmark upgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.24.

Shares of DVN opened at $51.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.16 and its 200 day moving average is $37.34. The company has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 3.05. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $16.17 and a 12-month high of $54.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.35%.

Devon Energy declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,680,764.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $81,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,865 shares of company stock valued at $4,504,982. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

