Harrell Investment Partners LLC Has $2.72 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Harrell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.11% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 262,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,604,000 after acquiring an additional 83,950 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $4,815,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,031,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 695,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,845,000 after buying an additional 43,135 shares during the period.

IYG stock opened at $190.74 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $144.95 and a fifty-two week high of $205.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $193.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.64.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

