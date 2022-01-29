Harrell Investment Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Chubb by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total value of $5,163,967.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $3,000,228.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB opened at $196.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $191.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.62. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $144.00 and a 12-month high of $201.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.28%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CB. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.19.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

