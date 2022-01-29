Harmonic (HLIT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 31st. Analysts expect Harmonic to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $126.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.62 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Harmonic to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Harmonic stock opened at $10.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.10 and its 200-day moving average is $9.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 172.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Harmonic has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $12.22.

In other news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 32,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $353,448.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 91,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $983,789.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,692 shares of company stock worth $1,445,338. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Harmonic by 182.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 73,458 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Harmonic by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 724,656 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 20,087 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Harmonic by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 992,664 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after purchasing an additional 131,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HLIT shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Northland Securities raised Harmonic to a “top pick” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Harmonic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.14.

About Harmonic

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

