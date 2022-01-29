Harleysville Financial Co. Announces Dividend of $0.29 (OTCMKTS:HARL)

Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL) announced a dividend on Saturday, January 29th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the bank on Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th.
HARL opened at $25.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.18. The company has a market capitalization of $95.37 million, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.37. Harleysville Financial has a 1 year low of $22.15 and a 1 year high of $27.00.
About Harleysville Financial
Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Harleysville Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harleysville Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.