Harleysville Financial Co. Announces Dividend of $0.29 (OTCMKTS:HARL)

Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL) announced a dividend on Saturday, January 29th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the bank on Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th.

HARL opened at $25.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.18. The company has a market capitalization of $95.37 million, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.37. Harleysville Financial has a 1 year low of $22.15 and a 1 year high of $27.00.

About Harleysville Financial

Harleysville Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services through Harleysville Savings Bank. Its services include online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, kasasa 360, moneyisland, debit cars, tuition reward, and more services.

