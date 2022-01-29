Hanmi Financial Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.45. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HAFC. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jonestrading increased their target price on Hanmi Financial from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Hanmi Financial stock opened at $26.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $808.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.09 and its 200 day moving average is $21.31. Hanmi Financial has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.49. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 13.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 7,011.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 77,888.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 7,010 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 21.0% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 51.5% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

