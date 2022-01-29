Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.75 Billion

Analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) will announce sales of $1.75 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.74 billion and the highest is $1.76 billion. Hanesbrands posted sales of $1.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full year sales of $6.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.79 billion to $6.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.93 billion to $7.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hanesbrands.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 99.95%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HBI shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,253,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $714,194,000 after purchasing an additional 569,696 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,259,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $508,925,000 after buying an additional 438,465 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 8.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,665,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $311,152,000 after buying an additional 1,301,564 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.6% during the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,654,718 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $234,315,000 after buying an additional 349,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.4% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 11,775,488 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $202,067,000 after buying an additional 271,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBI stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.67. 5,360,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,989,774. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -17.41 and a beta of 1.51. Hanesbrands has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.60 and a 200 day moving average of $17.71.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

