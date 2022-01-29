Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target Raised to $34.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the oilfield services company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. COKER & PALMER raised shares of Halliburton from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Halliburton from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.65.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $31.36 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.86. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $32.13. The company has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.27 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 40.91%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $999,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $399,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,394 shares of company stock worth $2,120,820. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Halliburton by 13.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 164,404 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after buying an additional 19,780 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Halliburton by 22.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 181,066 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after buying an additional 33,381 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Halliburton by 42.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 54,144 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 16,265 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Halliburton by 141.8% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,047 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 8,238 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 24.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 476,247 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $11,011,000 after buying an additional 92,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.