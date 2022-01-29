H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Receives $200.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $200.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from 250.00 to 200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Get H. Lundbeck A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS HLUYY remained flat at $$24.95 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.37. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $43.05.

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, and market of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Unites States of America, and International Markets. Its product portfolio targets the following diseases: Alzheimer’s, depression, Parkinson’s, Schizophrenia, alcohol dependence, anxiety, bipolar disorder, epilepsy, and Huntington’s.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.