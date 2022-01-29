Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 68.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,004 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,042,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,352,000 after acquiring an additional 6,662 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 70,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 7,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 18,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $424,718.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy bought 54,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.36 per share, with a total value of $5,142,620.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,802 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,239 in the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Guardant Health stock opened at $62.75 on Friday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.57 and a 52 week high of $181.07. The company has a quick ratio of 15.33, a current ratio of 15.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 0.46.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 44.55% and a negative net margin of 118.80%. The business had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share. Guardant Health’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Guardant Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.