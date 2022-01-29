Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $98.47 Million

Equities analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) will post sales of $98.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $102.26 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $94.61 million. Guardant Health posted sales of $78.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full year sales of $364.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $360.15 million to $369.03 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $481.04 million, with estimates ranging from $446.93 million to $507.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.59 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 118.80% and a negative return on equity of 44.55%. Guardant Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.78) earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Guardant Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

In other news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy acquired 50,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $98.12 per share, with a total value of $4,906,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $524,878.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,802 shares of company stock worth $1,421,239. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 54.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 2.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Guardant Health by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GH opened at $62.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.08. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 0.46. Guardant Health has a 1 year low of $59.57 and a 1 year high of $181.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 15.33 and a current ratio of 15.57.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

