Greggs plc (OTCMKTS:GGGSF) Short Interest Update

Greggs plc (OTCMKTS:GGGSF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

GGGSF remained flat at $$40.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.08. Greggs has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $40.00.

Get Greggs alerts:

GGGSF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Greggs in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Greggs in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised shops operated by partners in travel and other convenience locations.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Greggs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greggs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.