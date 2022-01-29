Greenleaf Trust Sells 880 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Architects LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.9% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% in the third quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 15,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.5% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 19,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.88.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $117.61 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $107.58 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The stock has a market cap of $609.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3911 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.11%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

