Greenleaf Trust Raises Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,397 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Target were worth $3,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 92,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $22,409,000 after acquiring an additional 10,581 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,037 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,052,000 after acquiring an additional 9,639 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,514 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,277,000 after acquiring an additional 8,473 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of Target stock opened at $217.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $104.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $166.82 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $230.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.35.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. Target’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.49%.

In other Target news, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total transaction of $788,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.42.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.