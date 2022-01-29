Greenleaf Trust Purchases 5,545 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,545 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.17.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $171.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.39. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $151.47 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $452.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.38%.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.