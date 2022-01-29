Greenleaf Trust Has $33.61 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 129,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for about 0.4% of Greenleaf Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in PayPal were worth $33,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 167,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,863,000 after buying an additional 11,645 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in PayPal by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 206,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,048,000 after acquiring an additional 23,246 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners lifted its position in PayPal by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 30,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,753,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,556,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,975,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $575,850,000 after buying an additional 28,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $163.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $183.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $192.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.31, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.08 and a 52-week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PYPL. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $278.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on PayPal from $277.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.62.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Donahoe acquired 9,780 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $204.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,227.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 34,114 shares worth $6,645,558. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

