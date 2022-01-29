Greenleaf Trust Has $19.20 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for about 0.2% of Greenleaf Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $19,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $4,499,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 33.8% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,023,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in S&P Global by 138.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,067,000 after buying an additional 5,752 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 28.2% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in S&P Global by 10.5% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $526.00 to $494.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.70.

SPGI opened at $406.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $98.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $452.39 and a 200 day moving average of $445.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $311.86 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

