Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, an increase of 497.0% from the December 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. dropped their target price on Greenbrook TMS from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Greenbrook TMS in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Greenbrook TMS from C$22.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenbrook TMS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.79.

Shares of GBNH stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $3.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,790. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Greenbrook TMS has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $17.55. The company has a market capitalization of $69.78 million and a P/E ratio of -2.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.82.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greenbrook TMS had a negative return on equity of 278.24% and a negative net margin of 55.87%. The business had revenue of $13.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 million. Research analysts expect that Greenbrook TMS will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Greenbrook TMS by 243.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Greenbrook TMS during the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Greenbrook TMS during the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Masters Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Greenbrook TMS during the second quarter valued at about $3,025,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Greenbrook TMS during the second quarter valued at about $7,412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.38% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrook TMS Company Profile

Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

