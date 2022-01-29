Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, an increase of 497.0% from the December 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. dropped their target price on Greenbrook TMS from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Greenbrook TMS in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Greenbrook TMS from C$22.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenbrook TMS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.79.
Shares of GBNH stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $3.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,790. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Greenbrook TMS has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $17.55. The company has a market capitalization of $69.78 million and a P/E ratio of -2.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.82.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Greenbrook TMS by 243.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Greenbrook TMS during the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Greenbrook TMS during the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Masters Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Greenbrook TMS during the second quarter valued at about $3,025,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Greenbrook TMS during the second quarter valued at about $7,412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.38% of the company’s stock.
Greenbrook TMS Company Profile
Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Recommended Story: Basic Economics
Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrook TMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrook TMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.