Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 178,200 shares, an increase of 1,505.4% from the December 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GEAHF remained flat at $$2.85 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Great Eagle has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $3.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average is $2.85.

About Great Eagle

Great Eagle Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages residential, office, retail, and hotel properties in Asia, North America, Australasia, and Europe. It operates through Hotel Operation, Property Investment, Property Development, Other Operations, Champion REIT, Langham, and US Real Estate Fund segments.

