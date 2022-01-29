Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 178,200 shares, an increase of 1,505.4% from the December 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GEAHF remained flat at $$2.85 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Great Eagle has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $3.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average is $2.85.
About Great Eagle
