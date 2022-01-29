Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $35.64

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.64 and traded as low as $24.62. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) shares last traded at $25.74, with a volume of 5,549,835 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.28.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GBTC)

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) is an investment vehicle that enables investors to gain access and exposure to Bitcoin in the form of a security without the challenges of buying, storing, and safekeeping Bitcoin directly. The company was founded on September 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

