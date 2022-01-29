Graft Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Graft has a total market capitalization of $38,102.45 and $21,699.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Graft has traded 39% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Graft coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.47 or 0.00403984 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000128 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000310 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Graft

Graft (CRYPTO:GRFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. Graft’s official website is www.graft.network . The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork . Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “A first global, open sourced, payment gateway blockchain network designed for Point-of-Sale. The Graft Blockchain is powered by the Graft token (GRF). The GRF token will enable purchasers to transact and operate services on the Graft platform when it is launched. GRF is required for participation in Graft network activities. About Graft ICO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u0idMKBtsPk&t=49sProduct Review: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Os24I_y9bCE “

Buying and Selling Graft

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graft should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graft using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

