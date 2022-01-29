Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $7.90 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 43.38% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.40 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.79.

Get Grab alerts:

Shares of Grab stock opened at $5.51 on Thursday. Grab has a 12 month low of $5.17 and a 12 month high of $13.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grab in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $838,000. 27.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Grab

Grab Holdings Limited offer superapp in each of food deliveries, mobility and the e-wallets segment of financial services. It operates principally in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Grab Holdings Limited, formerly known as Altimeter Growth Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.