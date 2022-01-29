Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $7.90 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 43.38% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.40 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.79.
Shares of Grab stock opened at $5.51 on Thursday. Grab has a 12 month low of $5.17 and a 12 month high of $13.29.
About Grab
Grab Holdings Limited offer superapp in each of food deliveries, mobility and the e-wallets segment of financial services. It operates principally in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Grab Holdings Limited, formerly known as Altimeter Growth Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.
