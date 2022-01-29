Governor DAO Trading Up 9.5% This Week (GDAO)

Governor DAO (CURRENCY:GDAO) traded up 32.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. In the last week, Governor DAO has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar. Governor DAO has a total market capitalization of $1.99 million and approximately $75,305.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Governor DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00001823 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00049289 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,527.42 or 0.06700599 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00055594 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,698.08 or 0.99943548 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00054477 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003201 BTC.

About Governor DAO

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,898,906 coins. Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Governor DAO is governordao.org

