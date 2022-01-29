Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.83.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FOOD shares. reduced their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Acumen Capital reduced their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$6.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Goodfood Market to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$5.50 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of FOOD stock opened at C$3.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.85, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of C$230.20 million and a PE ratio of -4.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$3.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.23. Goodfood Market has a 1-year low of C$2.97 and a 1-year high of C$13.39.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

