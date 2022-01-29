Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 1,765,786 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,853,118 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,765,786 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $55,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 90,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 139.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 18,886 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 21,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 18,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,188 shares during the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SMFG opened at $7.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.96 and its 200 day moving average is $6.92. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $7.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a report on Friday.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

