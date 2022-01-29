Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $53.82 Million Stock Position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,072,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,637 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $53,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACA. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Arcosa by 19.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,663,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,431,000 after purchasing an additional 434,653 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Arcosa by 77.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 601,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,341,000 after purchasing an additional 263,060 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 134.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 263,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,449,000 after acquiring an additional 150,636 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,165,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,457,000 after acquiring an additional 149,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,006,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACA. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Arcosa in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Arcosa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Arcosa in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

NYSE:ACA opened at $45.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.17. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.85 and a 52-week high of $68.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 0.38.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). Arcosa had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $559.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 13.79%.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

