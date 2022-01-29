Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $52.61 Million Holdings in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,070,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419,766 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $52,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Utz Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $1,988,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Utz Brands by 93.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Utz Brands by 349.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 276,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after buying an additional 215,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Utz Brands by 27.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UTZ opened at $15.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 86.17 and a beta of 0.66. Utz Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $312.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.01 million. Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 5.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This is a boost from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is presently 122.22%.

In related news, Director Jason K. Giordano sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $159,093.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Chinh Chu sold 74,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $1,192,492.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 280,356 shares of company stock worth $4,550,887. Insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UTZ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens downgraded shares of Utz Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.05.

Utz Brands Company Profile

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

