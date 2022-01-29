Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $50.01 Million Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 435,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,817 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $50,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,527,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 796.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 49,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,747,000 after buying an additional 43,781 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of DVY stock opened at $123.28 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $96.44 and a 12 month high of $128.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.63 and a 200-day moving average of $119.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.837 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $3.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.