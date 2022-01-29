Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 19,309 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 332,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,309 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $56,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Hershey by 1.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,135,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,234,000 after buying an additional 14,662 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. grew its position in Hershey by 5.4% during the third quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 54,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,196,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Hershey by 8.0% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hershey by 2.6% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HSY. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $180.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.70.

HSY stock opened at $196.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $189.74 and a 200-day moving average of $181.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $143.58 and a 12 month high of $202.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.43.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.10. Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total value of $26,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James Turoff sold 5,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.67, for a total transaction of $1,057,009.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,279 shares of company stock valued at $5,351,797 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

