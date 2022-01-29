GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.86

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.86 and traded as low as $1.03. GlycoMimetics shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 345,095 shares trading hands.

GLYC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GlycoMimetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.86. The stock has a market cap of $59.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.86.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that GlycoMimetics, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patricia S. Andrews purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $82,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLYC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the second quarter worth about $42,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K.

