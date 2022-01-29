Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.67.
GL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Globe Life in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Globe Life from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.
In related news, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,700 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $156,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,400 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $130,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,492 shares of company stock worth $1,011,977. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:GL traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.04. 497,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,438. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Globe Life has a one year low of $85.25 and a one year high of $108.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.07.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.198 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.69%.
Globe Life Company Profile
Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.
