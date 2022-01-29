Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.67.

GL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Globe Life in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Globe Life from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

In related news, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,700 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $156,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,400 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $130,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,492 shares of company stock worth $1,011,977. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 18,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Globe Life in the second quarter worth $744,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life in the second quarter worth $235,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Globe Life by 8.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 261,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,921,000 after acquiring an additional 20,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Globe Life by 189.2% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 69,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,639,000 after acquiring an additional 45,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GL traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.04. 497,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,438. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Globe Life has a one year low of $85.25 and a one year high of $108.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.198 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.69%.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

