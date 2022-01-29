Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 320,700 shares, a growth of 204.8% from the December 31st total of 105,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 267,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of POTX opened at $4.68 on Friday. Global X Cannabis ETF has a 1 year low of $4.46 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.59.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Global X Cannabis ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF by 32.8% during the third quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,298,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF by 58.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000.

