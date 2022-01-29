Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) Short Interest Update

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a growth of 145.1% from the December 31st total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

SELF stock opened at $5.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.34. Global Self Storage has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $6.77.

Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Global Self Storage had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 21.89%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%.

Separately, Aegis boosted their price target on Global Self Storage from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Global Self Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Self Storage during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Global Self Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Self Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Global Self Storage by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

About Global Self Storage

Global Self Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation and management of self storage facilities. The company was founded on September 1, 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

