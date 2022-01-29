Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,358,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,092,000 after acquiring an additional 474,737 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,077,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,926,000 after acquiring an additional 762,490 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,856,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,854,000 after acquiring an additional 136,918 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 11.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,947,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,026,000 after acquiring an additional 206,817 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 75.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,911,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,361,000 after acquiring an additional 820,163 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Global Net Lease stock opened at $14.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -50.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $20.11.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.39). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 1.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is -571.41%.

Global Net Lease Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

