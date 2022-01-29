Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $221.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.89 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 38.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI traded down $1.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.32. 553,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,323. Glacier Bancorp has a 52 week low of $46.34 and a 52 week high of $67.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.67%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 101.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 382,837 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,191 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of Glacier Bancorp worth $21,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GBCI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

