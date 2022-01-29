Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $221.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.89 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 38.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI traded down $1.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.32. 553,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,323. Glacier Bancorp has a 52 week low of $46.34 and a 52 week high of $67.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.94.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.67%.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GBCI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.
About Glacier Bancorp
Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.
