Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $99.02

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.02 and traded as low as $86.90. Givaudan shares last traded at $87.57, with a volume of 44,122 shares traded.

GVDNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Givaudan from CHF 4,750 to CHF 4,580 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Givaudan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,220.98.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.56.

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the Fragrances and Flavours segments. The Fragrances segment produces and sells fragrances into business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and, Fragrance and Active Cosmetic Ingredients.

