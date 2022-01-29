Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Friday, January 14th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.35.

DNA stock opened at $4.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 20.05, a quick ratio of 20.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.75. Ginkgo Bioworks has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $15.86.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $77.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.00 million. Research analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth about $52,766,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth about $2,425,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth about $176,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth about $52,766,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth about $2,098,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

