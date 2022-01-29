Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Position Increased by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $68.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.78. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.39 and a 12-month high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Argus upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.31.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

