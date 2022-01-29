Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target Raised to C$25.00

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GEI. CSFB set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$23.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. CIBC restated a hold rating and set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, lowered shares of Gibson Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$24.47.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Shares of Gibson Energy stock opened at C$24.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$23.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$23.17. Gibson Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$18.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.98.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$1.81 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 180.52%.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.