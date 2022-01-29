GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 381 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,553,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,850,342,000 after acquiring an additional 318,930 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,316,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,717,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,690 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,189,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,526,249,000 after purchasing an additional 119,371 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,956,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,491,488,000 after buying an additional 24,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,415,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,218,588,000 after buying an additional 140,393 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on TMO. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $643.17.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $572.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $225.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $433.52 and a 12 month high of $672.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $625.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $592.21.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.83%.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total value of $17,035,178.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,400 shares of company stock valued at $48,437,702 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

