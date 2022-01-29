GeoWealth Management LLC Takes $1.68 Million Position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,000. GeoWealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,213,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,440,000 after purchasing an additional 69,144 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 830,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,816,000 after purchasing an additional 92,680 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 734,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,396,000 after purchasing an additional 104,995 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 108.1% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 599,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,573,000 after purchasing an additional 311,372 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 395,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,707,000 after purchasing an additional 75,771 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $86.46 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $81.32 and a 1 year high of $93.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.137 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

