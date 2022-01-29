GeoWealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 21,834 VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT)

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2022

GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 384.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000.

NYSEARCA XMPT opened at $27.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.86 and a 200-day moving average of $29.47. VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF has a 52-week low of $26.85 and a 52-week high of $30.58.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT)

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.