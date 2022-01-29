GeoWealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 21,834 VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT)

GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 384.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000.

NYSEARCA XMPT opened at $27.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.86 and a 200-day moving average of $29.47. VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF has a 52-week low of $26.85 and a 52-week high of $30.58.

