GeoWealth Management LLC Makes New $1.39 Million Investment in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2022

GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGK. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000.

Shares of MGK stock opened at $231.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.54. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $192.84 and a 52 week high of $266.44.

