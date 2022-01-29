GeoWealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

GeoWealth Management LLC lessened its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,437 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 111.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 458.3% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Target by 107.5% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial started coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.42.

NYSE:TGT opened at $217.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $104.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $230.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.35. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $166.82 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. Target’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.49%.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

