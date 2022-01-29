GeoWealth Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 85.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOX. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 50.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOX opened at $123.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.36. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52-week low of $119.00 and a 52-week high of $151.27.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

