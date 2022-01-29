GeoWealth Management LLC Has $2.04 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 647.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 620 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 60.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,167.18.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 32,700 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,485.57, for a total value of $113,978,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,314 shares of company stock valued at $292,824,570. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,879.56 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,707.04 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3,318.62 and a 200-day moving average of $3,384.01.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

