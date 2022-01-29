GeoWealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,559 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capitolis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 11.2% in the third quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 711,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,918,000 after acquiring an additional 71,607 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 29,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 24.9% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,461,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,514,000 after buying an additional 491,055 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $171.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $151.47 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.38%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.17.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

