Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,419,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,633 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $281,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,209,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,421,000 after acquiring an additional 631,466 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kellogg by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,464,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,855,000 after purchasing an additional 64,130 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kellogg by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,225,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,788 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,739,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,585,000 after buying an additional 1,833,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,373,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,042,000 after buying an additional 345,267 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on K shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.13.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $65.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.59. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $56.61 and a 52 week high of $68.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.39 and a 200 day moving average of $63.70.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 37.88%. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $5,225,041.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

